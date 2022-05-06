Left Menu

Kremlin says time for celebrating Victory Day in Mariupol will come

Updated: 06-05-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:53 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday it did not know whether there would be a parade in Mariupol on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two, but that the time for celebrating Victory Day there would come.

Russian forces say they have captured Mariupol despite ongoing resistance from Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region city's Azovstal steel plant.

"The time will come to mark Victory Day in Mariupol," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Friday, when asked about plans for May 9 in territory recently seized by Russian-backed forces.

