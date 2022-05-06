Fear, anarchy in West Bengal, alleges BJP after youth wing worker found dead

Hitting out at the TMC government in West Bengal over the death of its youth wing worker, the BJP on Friday said fear and anarchy prevailed in the state and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had no sympathy for the people.

Arjun Chowrasia (27), a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker, was found hanging in Kolkata, hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. The BJP has been alleging that he was murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) members.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said there have been 181 incidents of political violence since March last year when West Bengal elections were announced.

''Of these cases, 64 are murder and 52 rape cases,'' Bhatia said, alleging that instead of providing justice to the victims, the chief minister protected the accused.

The Supreme Court had also reprimanded the Mamata Banerjee government and the high court ordered an inquiry into last year's violence.

''A young, hardworking, worker of the BJP Yuva Morcha was murdered in West Bengal. His only fault was that he was a worker of an opposition party. The fear and anarchy prevailing in Bengal shows that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has no sympathy for the people of the state,'' Bhatia said.

He alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) “goons” had threatened Chowrasia.

“Arjun Chowrasia, 27, BJYM Mondal Vice-President, North Kolkata, was brutally slaughtered and hanged. This continuous slaying of opponent political workers highlights the demise of democracy in West Bengal. 57 BJP workers were massacred in the last year. Humanity is smothered by the TMC,'' the BJP's Bengal unit alleged in a tweet.

