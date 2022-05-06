Bagga's arrest unlawful, Kejriwal pursuing vendetta: BJP

The BJP on Friday accused Punjab Police of ''abducting'' its leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is pursuing vendetta through the state police.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP leaders, including its state unit president Adesh Gupta, slammed Kejriwal and said Bagga had been picked up for ''unmasking'' his lies.

The Delhi chief minister had claimed that his party will get back at those targeting it once it gets control over the police, Gupta said. ''It is said that if you want to see someone's real face, give that person power. The real character and face of Kejriwal have now come to the fore,'' he said.

He also alleged that Bagga was insulted by Punjab Police personnel as they did not allow him to wear his turban and roughed up his father.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that a Sikh, a reference to Bagga, has been ''insulted'' despite Punjab having a Sikh chief minister in Bhagwant Mann. Kejriwal is taking Punjab back to the politics of the 1980s which was marred by militancy, he said, adding that the BJP fully stands with Bagga. Another Delhi BJP leader, Nupur Sharma, cited a court ruling to say that police from another state must inform the local police before making any arrest. Punjab Police's action, she said, was illegal as it did not inform its Delhi counterparts. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered a case of abduction against Punjab cops following a complaint by Bagga's family.

Last month, Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint from AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

On Friday morning, Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his house in Janakpuri in connection with the case.

In a high-voltage drama that followed, a Delhi Police team rushed to Kurukshetra in Haryana and took Bagga in its custody.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was ''forcibly'' picked up from his residence.

The FIR against Bagga referred to his remarks on March 30 when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside Kejriwal's residence in Delhi.

He had come under fire from the Aam Aadmi Party, which is ruling both Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against the Delhi chief minister over the movie ''The Kashmir Files''.

