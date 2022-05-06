UK's Johnson: election night was a tough one for some Conservatives
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said local election results had made it a tough night for the ruling Conservative Party in some parts of the country.
"We've had a tough night in some parts of the country, but on the other hand, in other parts of the country, you're still seeing Conservatives going forward and making quite remarkable gains," he told reporters on Friday.
