Civic polls: Maha minister holds meeting of Thane Shiv Sena workers

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 16:59 IST
Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday held a meeting of his party workers in Thane and asked them to prepare for civic polls in right earnest and show the BJP and MNS their place.

He asked Shiv Sainiks to highlight the work done for Thane and its adjoining areas by the Maharashtra government under Uddhav Thackeray.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to notify the programme for local bodies elections within two weeks.

A three-judge bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Abhay S Oka and C T Ravikumar said delimitation as it existed prior to March 11, 2022, in respect of concerned local bodies should be taken as notional delimitation for the conduct of overdue elections.

Thane is a Sena stronghold though the BJP and NCP also have pockets of influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

