UK Labour Party leader Starmer faces investigation over potential lockdown breach - Telegraph
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:25 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police will investigate opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer over a potential breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules from 2021, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday without citing sources.
In light of a police fine issued to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for breaking lockdown rules, Starmer has been under increasing scrutiny over footage from April 2021 showing him drinking a bottle of beer with colleagues indoors.
The local police force could not immediately be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Labour Party
- Boris Johnson
- Starmer
- Keir Starmer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British PM Johnson signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal
British PM Johnson arrives in India, given grand welcome in Ahmedabad
Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after
British PM Johnson meets industrialist Gautam Adani
British PM Boris Johnson visits Adani Group headquarters