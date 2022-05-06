Left Menu

UK Labour Party leader Starmer faces investigation over potential lockdown breach - Telegraph

Updated: 06-05-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:25 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British police will investigate opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer over a potential breach of COVID-19 lockdown rules from 2021, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday without citing sources.

In light of a police fine issued to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for breaking lockdown rules, Starmer has been under increasing scrutiny over footage from April 2021 showing him drinking a bottle of beer with colleagues indoors.

The local police force could not immediately be reached for comment.

