Peace talks with insurgent groups in Northeast helped improve security situation: Minister Rai

Peace negotiations with various extremist groups in the Northeast have resulted in a vast improvement in the security situation in the region, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Friday.

Addressing a seminar organized by the Assam Rifles here, Rai also said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFPSA) from some areas of the Northeast highlighted the possibilities of strong development in the area.

He said the central government is committed to making the Northeast an economic hub connecting Southeast Asia under the Act East Policy.

The central government has spent Rs 2,65,513 crore from 2014 to March 2021 to develop various infrastructure projects in the Northeastern region, the result of which is visible in the form of development, he said.

Under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, talks with various extremist organizations have brought about a vast improvement in the security situation in the Northeast and youth are rapidly joining the mainstream of development, he said.

The minister quoted Modi as saying that the Northeast was neglected over the years and the vast potential of the region will be explored by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity.

Development is now considered synonymous with the unity and integrity of the country, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)