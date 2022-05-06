Left Menu

Peace talks with insurgent groups in Northeast helped improve security situation: Minister Rai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 18:23 IST
Peace talks with insurgent groups in Northeast helped improve security situation: Minister Rai
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Peace negotiations with various extremist groups in the Northeast have resulted in a vast improvement in the security situation in the region, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Friday.

Addressing a seminar organized by the Assam Rifles here, Rai also said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFPSA) from some areas of the Northeast highlighted the possibilities of strong development in the area.

He said the central government is committed to making the Northeast an economic hub connecting Southeast Asia under the Act East Policy.

The central government has spent Rs 2,65,513 crore from 2014 to March 2021 to develop various infrastructure projects in the Northeastern region, the result of which is visible in the form of development, he said.

Under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, talks with various extremist organizations have brought about a vast improvement in the security situation in the Northeast and youth are rapidly joining the mainstream of development, he said.

The minister quoted Modi as saying that the Northeast was neglected over the years and the vast potential of the region will be explored by creating modern infrastructure and improving connectivity.

Development is now considered synonymous with the unity and integrity of the country, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022