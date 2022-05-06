US Domestic News Roundup: Thanks, Mom, for not throwing out my baseball cards; U.S. job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6% and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Thanks, Mom, for not throwing out my baseball cards

Like most moms, mine had many wonderful qualities. Among the feats that made her a standout: She never threw out my baseball cards. I began collecting them around the age of 12 in the mid-1960s, picking up packs after school for a nickel each at a local drug store in West Orange, New Jersey, where I grew up. I can still smell the thin pink wafers of bubble gum that came inside each pack and contributed to countless cavities.

U.S. job growth solid in April; unemployment rate steady at 3.6%

U.S. job growth increased more than expected in April, underscoring the economy's strong fundamentals despite a contraction in the gross domestic product in the first quarter. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 428,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for March was revised slightly lower to show 428,000 jobs added instead of 431,000 as previously reported.

U.S. House to set minimum annual pay for staff at $45,000, Pelosi says

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will set minimum annual pay for its staff at $45,000, months after a non-profit report found that over 12% of congressional staffers did not have a living wage. "I am pleased to announce that ..... the House will for the first time ever set the minimum annual pay for staff at $45,000," Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers dated Friday.

Analysis-Musk's new Twitter funding could draw TikTok-like U.S. scrutiny

Elon Musk's decision to accept some foreign investors as part of his $44 billion buyouts of Twitter Inc runs the risk of inviting the kind of regulatory scrutiny over U.S. national security that social media peer TikTok faced, legal experts, say.

Musk disclosed on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange founded by Chinese native Changpeng Zhao, were part of a group of investors that will help him fund the acquisition of Twitter.

In visit to Ohio, Biden will focus on job growth

President Joe Biden on Friday will visit Ohio, where the midterm elections could play a crucial role in determining control of Congress, to promote manufacturing job growth and try to change a Republican narrative that the economy is in turmoil under his watch. In his fifth trip to the state since taking office in January 2021, Biden will visit United Performance Metals, a metal manufacturer near Cincinnati, to announce an initiative to encourage large companies to adopt an emerging technology known as additive manufacturing, a senior administration official said.

U.S. elections may thwart Democratic effort to cap insulin cost

U.S. lawmakers attempting to cut the cost of insulin for more than a million Americans to $35 per month are unlikely to succeed as the November elections draw near and complicate bipartisan support, health policy and political experts say. The U.S. House of Representatives in March passed a bill capping monthly out-of-pocket insulin costs for those with health insurance at $35. Senators are drafting a wider bill that also provides incentives for drugmakers to lower list prices.

Karine Jean-Pierre named first Black White House press secretary

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has chosen Karine Jean-Pierre to be White House press secretary, succeeding Jen Psaki and becoming the first Black and openly gay person to serve as the public face of a U.S. administration. Psaki, who leaves the job on May 13, had said early in the Biden administration, which started in January of 2021, that she planned to stay about a year.

Giuliani balks at Jan. 6 panel testimony without videotape

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has refused to appear before the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack unless his testimony is videotaped, his attorney and a spokesman for the panel said on Thursday. Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello told Reuters that the committee had rejected the demand.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Alito's abortion history lesson in dispute

Justice Samuel Alito's draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide hinges on a contested historical review of restrictions on the procedure enacted during the 19th century. Lawyers and scholars backing abortion rights have criticized Alito's reading of history as glossing over disputed facts and ignoring relevant details as the conservative justice sought to demonstrate that a woman's constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy was wrongly recognized in the Roe ruling.

Louisiana legislators advance bill classifying abortion as homicide

Louisiana lawmakers have advanced a bill that would abolish abortion in the state, grant constitutional rights to "all unborn children from the moment of fertilization" and classify abortion as a homicide crime. The move on Wednesday came two days after a leaked draft ruling showed the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The court's final ruling is expected in June.

