Tunisia union rejects any formal dialogue over political reforms

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:03 IST
Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union rejected on Friday any formal dialogue over political reforms that marginalise political and social forces in the country and include "ready-made decisions", after President Kais Saied said the general trends towards a new constitution were clear.

Saied, who seized control of the government last July and later dissolved parliament in a move his opponents called a coup, has said he would appoint a committee in the coming days to draft a new constitution and establish a "new republic".

He has said that discussions over the reforms would include four major Tunisian organizations: the UGTT, the country's lawyers union, the Federation of Industry and Trade and the Tunisian League of Human Rights; and that he would exclude the opposition parties, whom he has described as "traitors". (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

