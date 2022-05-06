Left Menu

Approached by people offering K'taka CM's post for Rs 2,500 crore, claims BJP MLA

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief ministers position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore.The former Union minister, however, did not name any one, but only said there are such fraud companies.Understand one thing in politics, dont get spoiled, you will meet many thieves in politics stating that they will get a ticket, take you to Delhi, make you meet Sonia Gandhi, J P Nadda.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:18 IST
Approached by people offering K'taka CM's post for Rs 2,500 crore, claims BJP MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister’s position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore.

The former Union minister, however, did not name any one, but only said there are such ''fraud'' companies.

''Understand one thing in politics, don't get spoiled, you will meet many thieves in politics stating that they will get a ticket, take you to Delhi, make you meet Sonia Gandhi, J P Nadda. They have done it to people like me. Some people had come to me from Delhi stating that they will make me Chief Minister and I should arrange Rs 2,500 crore,'' Yatnal said.

Speaking at an event here on Thursday, the BJP legislator said he asked the people who came to him whether they know how much Rs 2,500 crore was and ''where to keep it, in a room or a godown''.

Stating that there are fraudulent companies which claim that they would get a ticket, the Vijayapura City MLA said, ''Being someone who had worked in (then Prime Minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee's government, along with Advani, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley...I was told that I will be made the Chief Minister for which I should arrange Rs 2,500 crore.'' They told me that they will take me to Nadda's residence and Amit Shah's house, he said, adding, ''I was saying to someone that the (assembly) election is approaching and such people will come.'' Reacting to Yatnal's claims, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar demanded that the matter should be taken seriously and debated at the national level.

He added that a case should be registered and it should be investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022