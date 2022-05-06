Local bodies polls: Use ballot boxes, not EVMs, says Mumbai Cong chief in letter to Maha CM

Upcoming local bodies polls in Maharashtra should be conducted using ballot boxes and not EVMs, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said on Friday.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Congress leader said 19 lakh EVMs had gone missing between 2016 and 2019 and the Election Commission was yet to give any satisfactory answer on this matter.

''It is important to find out where these missing machines are as there are doubts that they are used for electoral malpractice. Hence, in the coming local bodies polls, ballot boxes should be used and not EVMs,'' he said.

Polls to civic bodies in Mumbai as well as several Zilla Parishads are set to take place soon, though no date has been fixed as yet.

