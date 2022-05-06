Left Menu

Nigeria's cenbank governor to seek ruling party ticket to run for president

Nigerian central bank governor Godwin Emefiele will seek the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) ticket to run for president next February, ruling party spokesperson said on Friday. President Muhammadu Buhari will step down after serving two four-year terms following a Feb. 23, 2023 ballot.

Nigeria's cenbank governor to seek ruling party ticket to run for president

Nigerian central bank governor Godwin Emefiele will seek the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) ticket to run for president next February, ruling party spokesperson said on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari will step down after serving two four-year terms following a Feb. 23, 2023 ballot. His ruling APC has set its presidential primaries for May 30-31. Emefiele will go head-to-head with current Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos state governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who are frontrunners in the race to be the next candidate to head Africa's top economy.

Political parties in Nigeria should pick presidential candidates by June 3, according to the electoral comission, while official campaigning will begin in September.

