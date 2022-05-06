Post-1947, country suffered due to wrong economic policies, visionless leadership: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that due to the ''wrong economic policies, corrupt governance and visionless leadership'' post-Independence, the country suffered greatly, but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, people are now talking about ''self-reliant, happy, prosperous and powerful'' India.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' business meet here, he underlined the need to bring down imports and increase exports.

''We are a rich nation with poor population. Post-1947, due to the wrong economic policies, bad and corrupt governance and visionless leadership, we suffered heavy losses. But now under the leadership of PM Modiji, we are talking about 'aatmanirbhar' Bharat, we are talking about happy, prosperous and powerful India,'' the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.

He added that PM Modi promoted the thought of 'swadeshi' given by Mahatma Gandhi. ''The thought of 'be Indian and buy Indian' should be propagated,'' he said.

''What can I tell you about business? You have the expertise on that...There is a need to reduce imports and increase exports. I would like to tell you that formulate a policy on the basis of what we are exporting and what we are importing,'' he said.

The BJP leader also said that at present a destructive war is underway between Russia and Ukraine, terrorism is spreading, and there is a tense atmosphere in the world.

At such time, the teachings of Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavir are all the more relevant, he said.

''To give the right direction to the world community, the thoughts of Lord Mahavir, Lord Buddha and Lord Krishna are needed. There is a need to follow the `Panchsheel' principles of Jainism,'' Gadkari said.

He also lauded the Jain community, saying that its members are not ''job- seekers'' but ''job-givers.'' ''There are some people who convert problems into opportunities and there are some who convert opportunities into problems. The Jain community has the knack of turning problems into opportunities,'' the minister said.

''In the Jain Community, the virtue of trade is ingrained in the genes. The community has progressed due to strong values imparted through the teachings of Lord Mahavir which believe in hard work, sacrifice, strict vegetarianism and the spirit to help the needy,'' he said.

Along with the economy, the ecology is equally important, Gadkari said.

''The country should get rid of water pollution, air pollution and noise pollution. We are paying hefty fees to doctors just because of pollution,'' he added.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat needs to be created on the basis of ethics, economy, ecology, and environment, Gadkari said. PTI SPK NP KRK KRK

