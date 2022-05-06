Kerala has become 'breeding centre for Islamic terrorism' under Left rule, alleges Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday accused the Left government in Kerala of ''encouraging Islamic terrorism'', claiming that the southern state has become a ''breeding centre'' for the same under its rule.

Addressing a rally organised by the saffron party here, the BJP chief alleged that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government always gives an impression that they treat every section of society equally but their policy is ''pseudo secularism'' -- to get special treatment to one section of the society and try to divide other sections.

''It (the LDF government) poses to be neutral but here I would like to say that it is encouraging Islamic terrorism. The Islamic terrorism is getting patronage of the CPI(M) government and Kerala has become the breeding centre for Islamic terrorism. That we have to understand,'' Nadda said.

He alleged that religious communities, especially Christians in Kerala, are concerned about the demographic changes taking place in the southern state.

''I would also like to share with you that the Kerala society at large is in discomfort. The Kerala society at large is uncomfortable and disturbed because of the fast demographic changes which are taking place. And religious leaders especially from the Christian community have been raising such issues time and again,'' the BJP chief said.

''We have to understand that why is the religious community, and especially the Christian community is raising issues of demographic change which has taken place in the society. There are also concerns of narcotic jihad. It has also been raised by the Christian community and also by the religious leaders,'' Nadda alleged.

