Ukraine announces new prisoner exchange with Russia

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:41 IST
Russia has handed over 41 people, including 28 military, in a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Friday.

Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app that it was "especially gratifying" that a senior representative of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was among those returned to Ukraine.

(Reporting By Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

