UK Opposition leader investigated for alleged ‘partygate’ breach

A police force in England confirmed on Friday that it is investigating an alleged breach of COVID-19 lockdown regulations involving UK Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer after “significant new information” emerged.

Durham Police had initially concluded that no offence had occurred on April 30 last year when the Labour Party leader was pictured holding a beer with some colleagues. However, there have been persistent calls from the Conservative Party that Starmer should be investigated for ''partygate'' breach after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined for attending his birthday party at Downing Street over lockdown.

''Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether COVID-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021. At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken,'' the force said in a statement, adding that it had delayed the announcement until after the local elections on Thursday.

''Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of COVID-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted,'' it said.

The Labour Party has insisted no rules were broken during Starmer’s visit to Durham in north-east England last year.

''We're obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken,'' a party spokesperson said.

The investigation comes after Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending the UK prime minister's birthday party as part of an investigation into 12 gatherings across government offices during the pandemic lockdown in 2020 and 2021. The issue has become known as the partygate scandal, which is believed to have also swayed voters away from the Tories in the local elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)