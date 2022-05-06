BJP, AAP trade charges over arrest of Bagga

A massive showdown erupted on Friday between the BJP and the AAP over the arrest of Tajinder Bagga by the Punjab Police, with the former accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of pursuing politics of vendetta and the latter hitting back and saying the BJP leader was held for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border state.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that their ''political vendetta'' to settle personal scores through Punjab Police is a ''cardinal sin'', and asked them to stop tarnishing the image of the state police by politicising it.

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of BJP leader Bagga en route in Kurukshetra from the Punjab Police, which had arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday morning.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was ''forcibly'' detained from his residence.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers headed by state president Adesh Gupta staged a protest against Bagga's arrest outside the AAP headquarters here on DDU Marg.

''The BJP workers are not going to be scared by the Kejriwal government's hooliganism and autocratic attitude. We will not stop and will give a befitting reply to any injustice,'' Gupta said.

The party accused Punjab Police of ''abducting'' its leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and alleged that Kejriwal is pursuing vendetta through the state police.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP leaders, including Gupta, slammed Kejriwal and said Bagga had been picked up for ''unmasking'' his lies.

The Delhi chief minister had claimed that his party will get back at those targeting it once it gets control over police, Gupta said.

''It is said that if you want to see someone's real face, give that person power. The real character and face of Kejriwal has now come to the fore,'' he said.

On its part, the AAP claimed Bagga was arrested from Delhi for trying to stoke communal tension and violence in the border state and rejected the BJP's charge of vendetta.

Though AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj referred to the clashes in Patiala on April 29, the Punjab Police said it arrested the Delhi BJP spokesperson from his residence in the national capital in connection with a case registered in Mohali on April 1.

The April 1 FIR referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the Delhi chief minister's residence.

Defending the Punjab Police's action, Bharadwaj told a press conference that the state police registered a case against Bagga last month after the BJP leader, through his social media posts, ''tried to create communal tension and incite violence in the state''.

''Because of such statements, the Punjab Police lodged an FIR and now arrested Bagga. His statements were communal in nature. A lot of BJP-linked people were instigating the violence in Patiala,'' Bhardwaj alleged.

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the BJP and the AAP of conducting ''experiments'' to deter people from asking questions using the police and said their ''modus operandi'' is the same.

Asked about the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani earlier and of Bagga on Friday, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh hit out at the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, saying first the ''holding company'' arrested Mevani and then the ''subsidiary company'' arrested Bagga.

''Understand the chronology, this is not 'sanyog (coincidence) but a proyog (experiment). This is a 'proyog' to tell you that if you ask questions you will be arrested. This is a 'prayog' to say that we are not their (BJP's) B-team,'' Vallabh said.

''But you (AAP) are their (the BJP's) B-team because you both have the same modus operandi,'' he alleged.

Earlier in the day, Bagga's father Preetpal Singh alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him.

Preetpal Singh, who said a group of 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke into their Janakpuri home, was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta when he went to file an FIR. Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside the Janakpuri police station and raised slogans against the Punjab Police.

Replying to questions about the Delhi Police registering a case of kidnapping after Bagga's arrest by Punjab cops, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, ''It's a matter between the police of the two states. They will look into it.'' The Punjab Police will follow ''all the procedures required'' in this connection, he said.

''People from the BJP, while sitting in Delhi, try to incite violence and communal clash in Punjab. If the BJP, Delhi Police and the Haryana Police try to protect rioters, people are watching,'' Bharadwaj added.

On the BJP's charge that the Punjab Police arrested its leader without giving prior information to the local police in Delhi, the AAP leader said, ''BJP spokespersons earlier said it on five occasions that Punjab Police visited Bagga's residence. Why did they go there? To give him chance in a film?'' He said the Punjab Police had visited Bagga's residence in the national capital earlier only to serve summons.

''Five summons were served at his residence but he did not join the investigation,'' the AAP leader added.

