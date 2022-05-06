Uttarakhand Congress leader Jot Singh Bisht resigns, joins AAP

Uttarakhand Congress vice president Jot Singh Bisht resigned from the party on Friday citing factional feud, and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bisht, who was the Congress candidate from the Dhanaulti constituency in the recent assembly elections, said factional feud within the Congress was severe and there was no sign of it ending. ''In view of this, I have left the party,'' he said.

Praising AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said he will work towards strengthening the AAP and help bring it to power in the hill state in the next assembly elections in 2027.

Congress general secretary and former chief minister Harish Rawat has requested Bisht to rethink his decision and promised necessary changes in the party organisation.

