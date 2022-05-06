Tajinder Bagga was kidnapped not arrested: BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI):Hours after being arrested by the Punjab Police, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga returned to Delhi on Friday evening. After Delhi Police took Bagga's custody, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday alleged that the party leader agga was kidnapped and not arrested while adding that the kidnapping was done at the behest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. After the team of Delhi Police brought BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Thanesar Sadar Police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that this is victory of truth, law and Constitution.

"This is the victory of truth, law and Constitution. It is a very clear law that the police of any state cannot go to another state and arrest anyone without the involvement of the local police. This was kidnapping not arrest. The kidnapping was done at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann," he said. The BJP leader further said that Tajinder Bagga was arrested because he used to expose Arvind Kejriwal's lies.

This is a lesson for Punjab Police that you cannot do such hooliganism. Arvind Kejriwal has defamed Punjab, the people of Punjab and the Punjab Police all over the country," he added. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya condemned the misuse of police and said that Arvind Kejriwal is doing dictatorship.

"This is the dictatorship of Arvind Kejriwal, when a monkey gets a razor in his hand, he acts like this. He starts shaving anyone. We condemn this type of police misuse," said Vijayvargiya. BJP leader Kapil Mishra also slammed the Arvind Kejriwal for using Punjab Police for personal displeasure.

"Punjab Police is being used to deal with Kejriwal's personal displeasure. This is an insult to Punjab's mandate. Today the whole nation stands with Tajinder Bagga. Kejriwal got scared of a true Sardar," Mishra tweeted. Delhi Police also filed a case of abduction against this arrest and said it was acting on a complaint filed by Bagga's father saying that some people barged inside their home and beat up the BJP leader. He also complained that Bagga wasn't even allowed to wear a turban.

The Delhi Police has not mentioned any name in the main accused column of the FIR, but in the detailed report, the entire incident with Punjab Police has been mentioned. The FIR has been registered under Sections 452 (Housetrespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping with intent to be secretly confined), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the FIR, Bagga's father, Preet Pal stated that he suspects that his son may be killed and requested that his life be saved as the group of men thrashed his family. Earlier in the day, Bagga was arrested from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri over a case filed in Punjab where the national secretary of the BJP's youth wing was accused by AAP of threatening Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga was first taken away by the Punjab police. He was arrested for "provocative statements, promoting religious enmity and criminal intimidation" over his tweets against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP leader was taken to the Janakpuri Police Station where BJP workers had gathered to protest against Bagga's arrest. Meanwhile, BJP workers and leaders protesting outside Aam Aadmi Party's office were detained by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

