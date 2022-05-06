Congress alleges conspiracy over choosing Left candidate for bypoll, CPI(M) hits back

The Congress on Friday alleged ''conspiracy'' behind picking Dr Jo Joseph as the LDF candidate for the Thrikkakara Assembly by-poll, a claim outrightly rejected by the CPI(M)-led front.

A day after the CPI(M) announced the candidature of Joseph, a well-known cardiologist with a hospital run by the Syro-Malabar Church here, the Congress questioned the criteria adopted by the Left for his selection after it had reportedly considered K S Arunkumar, a member of the CPI(M) district committee, initially.

''You should find out the conspiracy behind the fielding of this candidate,'' senior Congress leader V D Satheesan told reporters here.

The Congress leader, however, did not elaborate on the conspiracy, he alleged.

Asked about the propaganda through social media that Joseph enjoys support of the Syro-Malabar Church, Satheesan said, ''We are not commenting on that'' but said that the factors considered by the CPI(M) for fielding him are coming out.

''Our candidate Uma Thomas, a true secularist, enjoys support of all sections of the society,'' he claimed.

Hitting back at Satheesan, CPI(M) leader and Kerala Minister P Rajeev said the Congress leader became scared after the Left fielded an efficient candidate in Thrikkakara.

''We have introduced a candidate who can win that constituency. That is the reason for such reactions,'' Rajeev told the media.

Meanwhile, the Syro-Malabar Church rejected reports that Cardinal George Alencherry and the church leadership had a role in determining the Left candidate.

In a statement, the Syro-Malabar Church Media Commission said there was no basis for the propaganda unleashed by certain vested interests.

The Church said voters in the Thrikkakara constituency, who have got clear socio-political awareness, will approach this by-election in a democratic manner.

The Congress-led UDF, to ensure its numbers in the assembly is not reduced, has fielded Uma Thomas, the widow of late party leader and MLA P T Thomas, as its nominee for the Thrikkakara seat, which fell vacant after the latter's demise in December last year.

As the ruling and opposition parties announced the candidates, the BJP and the AAP are also expected to announce their nominees soon for the May 31 bypoll.

