Left Menu

Political tourists come and go, KCR here to stay in Telangana: Rama Rao

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:36 IST
Political tourists come and go, KCR here to stay in Telangana: Rama Rao
  • Country:
  • India

In an apparent reference to the visits of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president J P Nadda to Telangana this week, ruling TRS working president and state minister K T Rama Rao on Friday said ''political tourists'' may come and go but Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is here to stay in the state.

''Political tourists will come and go. Only KCR Garu here to stay in #TELANGANA,'' Rama Rao, the son of the chief minister, tweeted Friday night.

Rahul Gandhi, who arrived here on Friday for a two-day visit, addressed a public meeting in Warangal on farmers' issues.

Nadda attended a public meeting in Mahabubnagar on Thursday.

The public meeting by Nadda was held in connection with state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing second phase of a 'padayatra'.

BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav participated in Kumar's foot march on Friday.

Alleging that the funds released by the NDA government did not properly reach the beneficiaries in Telangana, the Union minister said the BJP, when it comes to power in the state, would ensure good governance and also make sure that the money reaches the poor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022