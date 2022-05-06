Left Menu

UK's Johnson urges caution over Russia in call to France's Macron

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:40 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, agreeing to work together more closely on security while urging against any negotiations with Russia that played into its "false narrative". A British readout on the call said the two leaders, who have endured a strained relationship, had committed to reinvigorate the "Anglo-French relationship".

On Ukraine the readout said Johnson "urged against any negotiations with Russia on terms that gave credence to the Kremlin's false narrative for the invasion, but stressed that this was a decision for the Ukrainian government."

