Odisha: BJP workers protest near SP offices, demand withdrawal of case against Deogarh MLA

BJP workers staged protests in front of SP offices across Odisha on Friday, demanding immediate withdrawal of a criminal case against MLA Subhas Panigrah, who has been arrested on a charge of assaulting a BDO in Deogarh district.

Terming Panigrah's arrest as ''illegal'' and an ''instance of political vendetta'' on part of the ruling BJD, the saffron workers gheraoed offices of all superintendents of police across districts.

They also demanded immediate arrest of Tileibani BDO Krushnachandra Dalapati, on whose complaint the MLA was arrested from his residence in Bhubaneswar.

The party also submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking withdrawal of the case against the MLA and arrest of the BDO.

''The police have not taken any action against the BDO despite the MLA's complaint. We demand the BDO's arrest at the earliest,'' BJP state general secretary Golak Mohapatra said.

He claimed that Panigrahi had first filed the complaint with the police against the BDO.

