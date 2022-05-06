Left Menu

Odisha: BJP workers protest near SP offices, demand withdrawal of case against Deogarh MLA

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:54 IST
Odisha: BJP workers protest near SP offices, demand withdrawal of case against Deogarh MLA
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers staged protests in front of SP offices across Odisha on Friday, demanding immediate withdrawal of a criminal case against MLA Subhas Panigrah, who has been arrested on a charge of assaulting a BDO in Deogarh district.

Terming Panigrah's arrest as ''illegal'' and an ''instance of political vendetta'' on part of the ruling BJD, the saffron workers gheraoed offices of all superintendents of police across districts.

They also demanded immediate arrest of Tileibani BDO Krushnachandra Dalapati, on whose complaint the MLA was arrested from his residence in Bhubaneswar.

The party also submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking withdrawal of the case against the MLA and arrest of the BDO.

''The police have not taken any action against the BDO despite the MLA's complaint. We demand the BDO's arrest at the earliest,'' BJP state general secretary Golak Mohapatra said.

He claimed that Panigrahi had first filed the complaint with the police against the BDO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
2
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology while boosting cybersecurity; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: White House to boost support for quantum technology wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022