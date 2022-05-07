Left Menu

Ukraine official says 50 people evacuated from Azovstal plant Friday

Updated: 07-05-2022
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 50 women, children and elderly people were evacuated from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol on Friday and accused Russia of constantly violating a local ceasefire.

"Therefore the evacuation was extremely slow ... tomorrow morning we will continue the evacuation operation," she said in an online post.

