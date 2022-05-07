DUP says won't back new N.Ireland government without protocol progress
- Country:
- Ireland
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Friday said it would not join a power-sharing government led by a Sinn Fein First Minister if the British government and European Union have not secured a breakthrough in post-Brexit trade talks.
"Until we get that progress, I made clear I will not be nominating ministers to the executive," Jeffrey Donaldson told Ireland's RTE television, referring to the Northern Ireland protocol that governs post-Brexit trade in the region. (Writing by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin)
