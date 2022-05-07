Left Menu

Biden announces new security aid for Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2022 02:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Friday a package of security assistance to Ukraine that will provide additional artillery munitions, radars and other equipment that a U.S. official separately said was worth $150 million.

In a statement, Biden did not specify the amount. His administration has nearly exhausted funding from a drawdown authority and he urged Congress to pass his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine, he added.

