The UN chief welcomed on Friday afternoon, the unity of the Security Council in support of peace in Ukraine, while also assuring that he would continue to “spare no effort” in saving lives, reducing suffering and finding the path of peace.

UN News | Updated: 07-05-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 02:34 IST
Security Council ‘speaks with one voice for peace in Ukraine’
The UN chief welcomed on Friday afternoon, the unity of the Security Council in support of peace in Ukraine, while also assuring that he would continue to “spare no effort” in saving lives, reducing suffering and finding the path of peace.

“As I have often said, the world must come together to silence the guns and uphold the values of the UN Charter,” Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

“For the first time, the Security Council spoke with one voice for peace in Ukraine”.

Council issuance

He was referring to the presidential statement on Ukraine released minutes earlier by the Security Council.

“The Security Council expresses deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine,” said the Council President for the month of May, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield of the United States, on behalf of the Ambassadors.

“The Security Council recalls that all Member States have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, the obligation to settle their international disputes by peaceful means,” the communication continued.

It went on to express “strong support” for the Secretary-General’s efforts to find a peaceful solution.

“The Security Council requests the Secretary-General to brief the Security Council in due course after the adoption of the present statement,” concluded the statement.

