Stalin travels in MTC bus, interacts with passengers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 11:49 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers.

Coinciding with the first anniversary of the DMK-led government assuming office in the state, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.

Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

The chief minister travelled in bus number 29 C on the busy Radhakrishnan Salai in the city and interacted with the passengers. He also reminisced about his school days, saying he travelled by a bus to reach the school.

