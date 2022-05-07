Stalin marks DMK govt's first anniversary with bus travel, public welfare announcements

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers and later made a series of public welfare announcements in the state Assembly to mark the completion of his government's first anniversary. Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, he especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them. To commemorate the first year anniversary, he made a series of announcements in the Assembly, including providing breakfast for students of government schools and another one aimed at ensuring nutrition.

Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK founder CN Annadurai, and his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi at the Marina here, following his government completing one year in office.

In his announcement, he said students from classes I-V will be provided with nutritious breakfast on all working days. He also recalled various achievements of the government in the last one year in various sectors. He reiterated the state's 'Dravidian Model' of development and asserted that it was an all-inclusive one.

He also announced setting up more urban medical facilities to more effectively cater to people's medical needs.

After a 10-year stint in the opposition, Stalin led his party led alliance to an impressive victory against archrival AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, that also marked his first stint as chief minister. He had earlier served as deputy CM in the 2006-11 Karunanidhi-led DMK government.

