Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin takes public bus ride, makes 5 big announcements to mark year in office

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin took a public bus ride on Saturday morning in Chennai as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government completed one year in office. The 69-year-old leader inspected the condition of the bus and also spoke with passengers and the conductor of the bus on the one year of his governance.

He also paid respects to his father and ex chief minister Karunanidhi and DMK founder CN Annadurai at their memorials at the Marina Beach. Later, speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Stalin made five big announcements to mark the completion of one year of office of the DMK government.

These include Breakfast scheme for government school students for classes 1-5,setting up schools of excellence, medical check-ups of school students, PHC (Public health centre)-like centres in urban areas and the expansion of 'CM in your constituency scheme'. The DMK) came to power in Tamil Nadu on May 7 last year, after winning 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly. The party was returning to power after nearly a decade. This February it won urban local body elections. (ANI)

