PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Mathura road accident, Indore fire tragedy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 13:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed pain at a road accident in Mathura and a building fire in Indore, with at least 14 persons losing lives in the two tragedies.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for a quick recovery for the injured. Seven people died and two were injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Saturday morning.

In Indore, a major fire broke out at a three-storey residential building in the Vijay Nagar locality killing seven people while nine others suffered injuries PTI KR NSD NSD

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

