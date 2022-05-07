PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Mathura road accident, Indore fire tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed pain at a road accident in Mathura and a building fire in Indore, with at least 14 persons losing lives in the two tragedies.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for a quick recovery for the injured. Seven people died and two were injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Saturday morning.

In Indore, a major fire broke out at a three-storey residential building in the Vijay Nagar locality killing seven people while nine others suffered injuries PTI KR NSD NSD

