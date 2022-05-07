Left Menu

Maha: MNS in Pune demands written assurance from maulavis about not using loudspeakers for azaan

If the police dont intervene and get an assurance from maulavis of all mosques in Pune about not using loudspeakers for azaan, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of police chowkies in the city, a local leader has said.The MNS Pune city unit has sent a letter to the police demanding a written assurance from maulavis that loudspeakers will not be used to recite azaan Islamic prayer call at mosques in the city, local leader Hemant Sambhus said on Friday.We are not objecting to azaan, but are opposing the use of loudspeakers.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-05-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 13:49 IST
Maha: MNS in Pune demands written assurance from maulavis about not using loudspeakers for azaan
  • Country:
  • India

If the police don't intervene and get an assurance from maulavis of all mosques in Pune about not using loudspeakers for azaan, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of police chowkies in the city, a local leader has said.

The MNS' Pune city unit has sent a letter to the police demanding a written assurance from maulavis that loudspeakers will not be used to recite azaan (Islamic prayer call) at mosques in the city, local leader Hemant Sambhus said on Friday.

''We are not objecting to azaan, but are opposing the use of loudspeakers. These loudspeakers create problems and we will continue our agitation against their use. We want the police to intervene and take assurance from maulavis of all mosques in the city. By doing this, there won't be any issue related to law and order,'' Sambhus said.

If the police don't take an assurance, party workers will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of police chowkies, as a next stage of protest, he added.

Earlier this week, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had asked his supporters to play Hanuman Chalisa where the loudspeakers let out azaan, keeping the state police on alert to prevent a law-and-order situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022