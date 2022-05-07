Ailing ex-Union minister Pandit Sukh Ram airlifted to Delhi for treatment at AIIMS

Ailing former Union minister Pandit Sukh Ram who was admitted at the regional hospital in Mandi has been airlifted to Delhi for better treatment at the AIIMS there, a spokesperson said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur provided the state helicopter for airlifting the nonagenarian leader to Delhi, he added. Earlier, Thakur visited the Regional Hospital Mandi to enquire about Sukh Ram.

The chief minister also spoke to AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria over the phone about the treatment of Sukh Ram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)