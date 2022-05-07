Left Menu

Deepender Hooda slam Centre, AAP for using police to settle political scores

Sharply reacting to the Punjab police action on BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Saturday slammed the Centre and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, stating that police should not be used for settling political scores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 15:05 IST
Deepender Hooda slam Centre, AAP for using police to settle political scores
Congress leader Deepender Hooda (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharply reacting to the Punjab police action on BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Saturday slammed the Centre and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, stating that police should not be used for settling political scores. He also suggested the Centre and AAP government in Punjab to focus on the law and order situation in the state.

"The police should not be used to settle political scores. The police of three states were involved. There should be tolerance. A similar case happened with Jignesh Mevani in Assam," Hooda told ANI. Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital yesterday following which he claimed that the Punjab police had barged into his home in large numbers and arrested him "as they do it with a terrorist".

Meanwhile, Hooda also took a swipe at the Centre over the LPG price hike. The Congress leader said that instead of race over the development, there should be a race "among the commodity over inflation". "It was expected that development will take place but now the race is for inflation among the commodities. It appears that LPG is winning this race. Salaries of employees should also increase. Economic policy is the government's responsibility," he said.

Notably, the price of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022