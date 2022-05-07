Left Menu

BJP to protest outside Kejriwal's residence over Bagga's arrest case

A day after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab police, the party workers will stage a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 15:26 IST
Visual of protest by BJP workers against Tajinder Bagga's arrest on May 6 (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab police, the party workers will stage a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, Bagga reached his home in Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital yesterday.

According to the police sources, the police have made preparations to confront any situation. The special branch of the police has been activated for the purpose along with the deployment of a heavy force around the Chief Minister's residence. The anti-riots cell of the Delhi police will also be at the spot of the protest.

Bagga was arrested in the morning by the Punjab Police in a case registered at Mohali. After that, the father of Bagga approached the Delhi Police. He alleged that his son was kidnapped by some armed persons. On this complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR for kidnapping.

Later, an intimation was sent to Haryana Police, following which Bagga and the Punjab Police team were stopped in Kurukshetra by the Haryana Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

