BJP duping people of country: Sachin Pilot on LPG cylinder price hike

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday slammed the Centre over the hike in price of domestic LPG, saying the BJP government is duping the people of the country.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 50 on Saturday. With the latest revision, the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder from Saturday, according to reports.

''Every morning, the misgovernance of the central government brings new difficulties. The price of domestic gas cylinders has increased beyond Rs 1,000. This is like sprinkling salt on the wounds of the people, especially the poor and the middle class,'' Pilot tweeted in Hindi.

''The BJP is duping the people of the country by ensuring their income and savings are eclipsed by inflation,'' he added.

The Congress also said the central government should roll back the hike in the price of domestic cooking gas cylinder and bring it to the same level as it was for the subsidised cylinder in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

