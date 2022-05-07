SP functionary, 2 others booked for using objectionable language against PM, Yogi in UP

An FIR has been registered against an office-bearer of the Samajwadi Party and two others for allegedly using indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here, police said on Saturday.

Somendra Yadav, secretary of the SP's district unit, and the two others have been booked under sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on a complaint by one Anoop Singh, Superintendent of Police (city) Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

Referring to the case, the Samajwadi Party said some contractors had held a meeting on Friday during which they discussed various issues pertaining to the contractors. However, some of them gave the meeting a political colour.

They spoke about the scrapping of Article 370, Ram temple in Ayodhya, and drew a comparison between the BJP and SP governments in the state, during which one of the persons praised Modi and Adityanath.

Countering it, Yadav allegedly used objectionable language against the two leaders. When complainant Anoop Singh raised an objection to Yadav's words, two of his supporters came in his support, and they too were booked, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)