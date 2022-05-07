Why doesn't BJP run bulldozers on unemployment, asks Dotasra

Left Menu

If the Centre wants to run bulldozers, it should do so on unemployment, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Saturday.His statement comes in the wake of various demolition drives conducted in BJP-ruled states and civic bodies in the recent past.

If the Centre wants to run bulldozers, it should do so on unemployment, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on Saturday.

His statement comes in the wake of various demolition drives conducted in BJP-ruled states and civic bodies in the recent past.

''Why doesn't the BJP run bulldozers on unemployment? Army recruitment process is closed for the last two years, unemployment is at its peak, youth are wandering for employment. In a dream to serve the nation, their age is passing,'' Dotasra tweeted in Hindi.

''Prime Minister, be alert! Stop crushing dreams of the youth,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

