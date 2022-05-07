Left Menu

Mamata accuses Centre of 'tormenting' people by raising fuel, cooking gas prices

After the news of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is tormenting the people of the country by regularly raising prices of fuel.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:16 IST
Mamata accuses Centre of 'tormenting' people by raising fuel, cooking gas prices
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the news of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government is ''tormenting'' the people of the country by regularly raising prices of fuel. She also accused the Centre of conducting a ''great Indian loot'' by hiking prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities. ''The Union government must immediately stop tormenting the people of India! By repeatedly increasing fuel prices, LPG prices & prices of essential commodities, @BJP4India is actually conducting a GreatIndianLoot. People are being fooled," Banerjee said on Twitter. The price of domestic cooking gas was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Saturday, the second increase in the last two months, taking the price to Rs 1,026 in Kolkata. The price of an LPG cylinder varies across cities depending on the local taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022