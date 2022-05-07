Left Menu

Tajinder Bagga arrest: Delhi BJP stages protest, calls Kejriwal 'dictator'

Condemning the arrest of its leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police here, the saffron party on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence and called him a dictator.Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also alleged that with Baggas arrest, it was clear that the Aam Aadmi Partys national convener had misused the Punjab Police for personal benefit.Kejriwal is a dictator.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:39 IST
Tajinder Bagga arrest: Delhi BJP stages protest, calls Kejriwal 'dictator'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Condemning the arrest of its leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police here, the saffron party on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and called him ''a dictator''.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also alleged that with Bagga's arrest, it was clear that the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener had ''misused'' the Punjab Police for personal benefit.

''Kejriwal is a dictator. What was Bagga's crime? He just asked for Kejriwal's clarification on his remarks on '(The) Kashmir Files'. He was not allowed to wear a turban during the arrest,'' Gupta said, adding that the BJP will ''not tolerate the insult to the turban''.

On Friday, the Punjab Police arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi's Janakpuri, but the city police brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest.

The city police also registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga, who alleged that ''some people'' came over to his house at around 8 am and took his son away.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

After bringing him back to the capital, he was produced before a magistrate late on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022