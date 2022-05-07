Left Menu

N.Ireland's DUP says post-election plan depends on British government

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:41 IST
Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party will decide next week whether to consider entering a power-sharing government after the British government announces its plans regarding its trade spat with the European Union, its leader said on Saturday.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson, who has said participation in any regional government is dependent on reform of the Northern Ireland protocol that governs post-Brexit trade, told the BBC that a speech next week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would determine his party's next move. (Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

