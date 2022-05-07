DMK regime completes a year in office, CM Stalin announces new schemes; AIADMK boycotts Assembly

Marking completion of a year in office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced in the Assembly five new schemes including breakfast for state-run school children and underscored the achievements so far while the main opposition AIADMK boycotted the proceedings.

A special nutrition scheme for children within 6 years of age, urban clinics and schools of excellence based on the Delhi model and extension of 'Chief Minister in your constituency,' plan across all the 234 Assembly segments were the 4 other new schemes he announced. The main opposition AIADMK, skipped the day's proceedings of the House and dubbed as 'false propaganda', the DMK government's claims and achievements vis-à-vis its 1 year rule. Governor R N Ravi greeted the government and extended his best wishes. In his near hour-long address in the House, Stalin also reiterated his social justice driven inclusive 'Dravidian model' of governance followed by his government. Presenting a report card in the House on the 1-year achievements of the DMK government led by him, Stalin said between 60 and 70 per cent of electoral promises made ahead of the 2021 Assembly election have been fulfilled though the assurance was to implement them over a period of 5 years. ''I will not say that I have achieved everything in 1 year. I could definitely say that we have done more than what is possible within a year,'' he said amid thumping of treasury benches.

Financial crunch and the stand of the union government on some matters were the obstacles that hindered further speedy implementation of schemes and progress, Stalin said. If these two hindrances had been absent, ''we could have devised many more schemes,'' he said. He reiterated that all the commitments made in the DMK's election manifesto would be fulfilled and pledged to continue to work towards his inclusive Dravidian model. Earlier in the day, Stalin travelled in a state-run bus and interacted with the passengers. Free bus travel for women was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK ahead of the April 2021 Assembly elections in the state.

Stalin also paid floral tributes at the memorials of late DMK founder CN Annadurai, and his father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi at the Marina here, following his government completing one year in office.

In his announcement, the Chief Minister said students from classes I-V would be provided with nutritious breakfast on all working days. In the first phase, it would be implemented in select corporations, municipalities and remote villages and the scheme shall see phased extension to all other regions.

A study found that a chunk of children within 6 years of age had nutrition deficiency and did not have age specific weight or height, which was a cause of concern, he said. The special nutrition scheme envisages diagnosis, medical and nutritional support. Recalling his recent visit of government schools in Delhi, he announced top notch 'Schools of Excellence' (SoE) with all amenities and these institutions would also nurture individual talent and work towards personality development of children. In the first phase, 25 corporation and government schools would be upgraded as SoE at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore. Such SoE would be extended in a phased manner across the state. On Urban clinics, Stalin said it would have a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist and an assistant. The clinics would function between 8 AM and 11 AM and from 4 PM to 8 PM to provide free of cost healthcare services to the people. As many as 708 such new urban clinics would be set up and at a cost of Rs 180.45 crore, buildings would be built for these facilities. On the CM in your constituency plan, he said Rs 1,000 crore would be earmarked for it this year and each MLA, in consultation with officials, should submit 10 need based essential projects. He said he would personally monitor the initiative. He also recalled a string of achievements of his government in the last one year in various sectors. It includes creation of new job opportunities to 1.90 lakh persons through 124 Memoranda of Understanding with various companies.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami dubbed as 'false propaganda', the DMK government's one year achievements. During its 1 year rule, the law and order situation has seen deterioration and CM Stalin has been only inaugurating schemes, implemented and launched during the AIADMK regime, he claimed. ''There has been no new scheme,'' he alleged.

AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam told newsmen in Thanjavur District that the DMK government has ''not got pass marks, it has only failed.'' After a 10-year stint in the opposition, Stalin led his party led alliance to an impressive victory against archrival AIADMK in the 2021 Assembly polls, that also marked his first stint as chief minister. He assumed office as Chief Minister on May 7, 2021. He had earlier served as deputy CM in the 2006-11 Karunanidhi-led DMK government.

