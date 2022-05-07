Left Menu

Soren govt specialises in theft, will make Jharkhand hollow: BJP on ED raids

It is very important to ensure strict vigil otherwise this government will make Jharkhand hollow from the inside.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:09 IST
Soren govt specialises in theft, will make Jharkhand hollow: BJP on ED raids
The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand specialises in theft and will make the state hollow by looting public resources, the BJP said on Saturday after ED raids in connection with the MGNREGA funds fraud PMLA case.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided multiple premises, including that of Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal and her family, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 18 crore MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state during 2008-11.

"The manner in which public resources are being looted to the determinant of the people in the department headed by the chief minister is shocking. Silence is not an answer in this mega scam which is exceeding over Rs 150 crore as per media reports," BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who has been at the forefront of the attack against the JMM-Congress alliance government in the state said, "Theft is the specialty of the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand. It is very important to ensure strict vigil otherwise this government will make Jharkhand hollow from the inside." Demanding that the state government come clean on the allegations of corruption against it, Kohli said the raid at an officer's place heading the mines department led to seizure of huge amounts of cash.

The state government must answer from where this cash came and it should be accounted for.

