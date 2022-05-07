Left Menu

Triple talaqs have dipped after enactment of law against it: NCM

Cases of triple talaq have dipped since the enactment of the law against the instant divorce in the country, a member of the National Commission of Minorities NCM said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters here, NCM member Syed Shahezadi said she had held talks with Muslim women over triple talaq and other concerns.I held talks with Muslim women over triple talaq and other issues here.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:17 IST
Triple talaqs have dipped after enactment of law against it: NCM
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Cases of triple talaq have dipped since the enactment of the law against the instant divorce in the country, a member of the National Commission of Minorities (NCM) said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters here, NCM member Syed Shahezadi said she had held talks with Muslim women over triple talaq and other concerns.

"I held talks with Muslim women over triple talaq and other issues here. After the enactment of the law, the number of triple talaqs have come down," Shahezadi said.

Two years ago, President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Triple Talaq Bill. Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, giving instant oral triple talaq or talalq-e-biddat is a criminal offence and can attract jail term of up to three years.

Talking about the communal riots in Khargone following a Ram Navami procession last month, Shahezadi said that the commission has sought a report from the state government in the matter.

She further said that a proposal to hike Rs 5,000 monthly salary of maulavis and extending this facility to priests of other communities would be put forth before the government Shedding light on the NCM's functioning, Shahezadi said she had held talks with religious leaders, members of the Haj committee and Waqf Board and women from the minority communities here about their problems.

An amount of Rs 511 crore has been earmarked for 56 projects meant for people from minority communities, she said There were 1,739 registered madarsas in Madhya Pradesh, where 710 Urdu teachers have been hired, the NCM member added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022