Left Menu

J&K BJP sets up panel to hear and solve people's problems

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:36 IST
J&K BJP sets up panel to hear and solve people's problems
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Saturday announced setting up of a public grievance committee to hear and resolve people's problems.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the panel comprises senior functionaries of the party including members of Paerliament, former ministers and legislators.

They will be available at party headquarters on working days to listen to the people's problems and take them up at appropriate levels with the government for their resolution.

Raina announced the setting up of the committee at a meeting chaired by him at the party headquarters, a BJP spokesperson said, announcing the schedule of the party leaders available for the public interaction on each working day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022