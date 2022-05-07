Left Menu

Setback to Karnataka Congress as former minister quits party citing 'political suffocation'

PTI | Udupi | Updated: 07-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 19:16 IST
In a setback to the Congress, former Karnataka minister and party state vice-president Pramod Madhwaraj on Saturday announced his resignation from the party's primary membership saying there was 'political suffocation'.

Madhwaraj was recently appointed as the new vice-president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

He posted the resignation letter on his Twitter handle. Speculation is rife that he is set to join the ruling BJP.

''I regret to inform you that since last three years, the situation in Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me, thus leading to political suffocation and the facts have been brought to your kind notice and other party leaders,'' Madhwaraj said in his resignation letter to Congress state unit president D K Shivakumar on Saturday.

He further said the Congress did not take measures to redress his grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the party's Udupi unit.

Madhwaraj said that due to the circumstances in Udupi, he has reached a point wherein it has become impossible for him to continue in the Congress and to do justice to the new post that was assigned to him recently.

''Hence, I have decided not to accept the post of vice-presidentship of the KPCC and also to tender my resignation from the primary membership of the party,'' he said in his resignation letter.

On Friday, Madhwaraj was with Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat when the latter inaugurated the state's first floating bridge at Malpe Beach.

Madhwaraj, who hails from Udupi, had served in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government as the minister for fisheries, sports and youth empowerment.

The resignation comes as the party is gearing up for the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

