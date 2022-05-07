Tejasvi Surya meets Bagga, says will fight AAP's strategy to file false cases against BJP workers

AAP's modus operandi to file false cases against BJP workers to shake their morale will be fought in the courts and on the streets, BJYM president Tejasvi Surya said after meeting Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and his parents here on Saturday.

A day after Bagga's dramatic arrest and rescue, a host of leaders, including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Surya, met the Delhi BJP spokesperson at his Janakpuri home here and condemned the action by Punjab Police. Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home here on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

After meeting Bagga, Sawant tweeted, ''Visited @BJYM National Secretary @TajinderBagga and met his family today. I strongly condemn the abuse of power by @ArvindKejriwal, to direct Punjab Police to kidnap Tajinder from his residence in Delhi. The so called champions of #FoE are now trying to subvert free speech.'' Slamming AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Surya said, ''In Kurukshetra yesterday, 'dharma' emerged victorious, 'adharma' was destroyed and the modern day 'Duryodhana Kejriwal's ego was vanquished.'' Bagga who was arrested was handed over to Delhi Police in Kurukshetra after the Haryana Police stopped the team accompanying Bagga following a case of kidnapping registered in Delhi on his father's complaint.

''Arvind Kejriwal's goons wearing uniform abducted Bagga from his home and manhandled his father, that is the saddest part,'' the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president said.

He also accused Kejriwal of violating the federal system by using Punjab Police to arrest Bagga without providing any information to local police in Delhi.

''This is modus operandi of AAP to file false and fake cases against BJP workers to shake their morale. They will not succeed in it. We will fight against this in the courts and on the streets to ensure that the rights of a common political activist is protected,'' the BJP MP said.

Surya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, saying ''it is an example how the party will stand with a common worker and protect his constitutional right. PTI VIT TDS TDS

