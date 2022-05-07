Left Menu

Tajinder Bagga arrest: Delhi BJP stages protest, calls Kejriwal 'dictator'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:50 IST
BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Condemning the arrest of Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police here, Delhi BJP leaders on Saturday staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and called him ''a dictator''.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also alleged that with Bagga's arrest, it was clear that the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener had ''misused'' the Punjab Police for personal benefit.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home here on Friday, stopped in Haryana while being taken to Punjab and brought back to the national capital by Delhi Police hours later.

''Kejriwal is a dictator. What was Bagga's crime? He just asked for Kejriwal's clarification on his remarks on '(The) Kashmir Files'. He was not allowed to wear a turban during the arrest,'' Gupta said, adding that the BJP will ''not tolerate the insult to the turban''.

BJP National spokesperson R P Singh and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present during the protest.

R P Singh condemned the action by Punjab Police of manhandling Bagga's father and not allowing him to tie his turban. ''It's a clear violation of one's fundamental rights. Both Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal should apologize for this insult to turban,'' he said. Sirsa said the issue is not about an individual's arrest but the real issue is how can one Sikh CM get other Sikh insulted. The Delhi Police has registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Pritpal Singh Bagga, who alleged that ''some people'' came over to his house at around 8 am and took his son away.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was arrested in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month.

After bringing him back to the capital, he was produced before a magistrate late on Friday.

