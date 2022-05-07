Left Menu

NCM seeks report from Punjab chief secy over Bagga 'not allowed' to wear turban during arrest

This is a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, it said.You are, accordingly, requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident and media report within seven days i.e. latest by 14.5.2022 to the Commission, the letter said.Recounting the events of the Friday morning, Preetpal Singh said the family, including Bagga, had finished breakfast at their west Delhi home when two Punjab Police personnel came in.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:53 IST
NCM seeks report from Punjab chief secy over Bagga 'not allowed' to wear turban during arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Saturday sought a report from Punjab chief secretary within seven days on allegations that BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban while being arrested by Punjab police.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM), was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home on Friday morning, but the Haryana Police stopped him in that state while being taken to Punjab. The Delhi Police then took him back to the national capital.

Bagga's father Preetpal Singh has alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him. In a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the media reports that Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during arrest by Punjab police on Friday. This is a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, it said.

''You are, accordingly, requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident and media report within seven days i.e. latest by 14.5.2022 to the Commission,'' the letter said.

Recounting the events of the Friday morning, Preetpal Singh said the family, including Bagga, had finished breakfast at their west Delhi home when two Punjab Police personnel came in. The two policemen had visited the family earlier as well. ''We offered them tea and they behaved and talked calmly and Tajinder was sitting there. A few minutes later, 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke in. They dragged Tajinder out and did not allow him to cover his head,'' he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

Cyber fraud gang befriending people on Fb and duping them busted: Cops

India
4
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022