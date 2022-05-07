Scindia poses no challenge to Congress in MP: Digvijaya
The biggest challenge at this juncture is the BJPs ideology and repressive policies An individual is not a challenge. The Congress government was toppled by money power in 2020, he claimed.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia does not pose any challenge for the party in Madhya Pradesh.
Scindia quit the party two years ago, joining the BJP and toppling Congress' government in the state in the process.
Singh was talking to reporters here after holding a meeting of party leaders from Gwalior-Chambal division.
Asked if Scindia is a challenge for the party, the Congress veteran said, "He is no challenge. The biggest challenge at this juncture is the BJP's ideology and repressive policies… An individual is not a challenge." The Congress government was toppled by money power in 2020, he claimed. Inflation, unemployment, increased power bills, farmers' problems and fake cases registered against Congress leaders among others will be the issues in the next elections in the state, Singh said.
A rally will be organised in Datia within a month to protest against the fake cases registered against Congress workers, he added.
